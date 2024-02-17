IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,350 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter worth $25,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 34.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 33.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the third quarter worth $56,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $88.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $112.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. IDACORP had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $411.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.59%.

IDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of IDACORP from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

