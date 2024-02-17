ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Position Boosted by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,626 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 59.9% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 122.6% during the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 205.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 6,269 shares during the period. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ING stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.86. ING Groep has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $15.22. The firm has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

