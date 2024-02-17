Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,126 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $5,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 39.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

BATS BJUL opened at $38.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.87 and its 200 day moving average is $36.12.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

