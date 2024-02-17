Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 47.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,619 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PJAN. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 26,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 19,967 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at $467,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at $1,019,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at $5,345,000.

Shares of PJAN stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $687.84 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.16.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

