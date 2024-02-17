Insider Selling: BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) CEO Sells 225,900 Shares of Stock

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at $14,148,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BorgWarner Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $30.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.52 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.77.

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth approximately $161,247,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at $92,430,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 351.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,679,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,433 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,483,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,399,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $177,591,000 after buying an additional 1,024,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

