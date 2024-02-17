Insider Selling: RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Insider Sells 35,456 Shares of Stock

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $91.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $104.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.22.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 105.36%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTX. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in RTX by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,430,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,608,822,000 after acquiring an additional 17,351,313 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in RTX by 87,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in RTX by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,233,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,752,000 after buying an additional 11,163,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its position in RTX by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 42,189,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,808,000 after buying an additional 9,659,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

