Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser Sells 50,000 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total transaction of $5,053,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,046,883.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

IBKR opened at $104.53 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $106.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.01.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after acquiring an additional 40,304 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.38.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

