InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Bought by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,633 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in InterDigital by 44.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,729 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 21,169 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in InterDigital by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in InterDigital by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in InterDigital by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Stock Performance

Shares of IDCC opened at $117.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.54 and its 200-day moving average is $93.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.82 and a 12 month high of $119.86.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at InterDigital

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

In other news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total transaction of $36,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,086.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $67,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,487 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,564.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total transaction of $36,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,086.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,668 shares of company stock worth $171,942 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

StockNews.com upgraded InterDigital from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

