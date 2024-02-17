International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,578 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IGT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in International Game Technology by 47.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,072,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545,549 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,207,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,195,000 after acquiring an additional 220,574 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in International Game Technology by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,343,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,029 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in International Game Technology by 115.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,331,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,884,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,087,000 after purchasing an additional 85,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $26.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 1.96. International Game Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13.

IGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on International Game Technology from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on International Game Technology from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

