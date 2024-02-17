IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Downgraded to Sell at Citigroup

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $74.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $111.00. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 14.43% from the stock’s current price.

IPGP has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $86.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.24. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $83.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.79 and a 200 day moving average of $99.78.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $298.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.03 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.91) EPS. Analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total value of $820,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,229,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,200,508.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total value of $820,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,229,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,200,508.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,165 in the last ninety days. 37.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IPG Photonics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,849,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,568,000 after acquiring an additional 24,859 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,980,000 after acquiring an additional 37,842 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 18.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,788,000 after acquiring an additional 270,190 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 799,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

