iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Bought by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $66.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.01 and a 1 year high of $67.57.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

