iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $5,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EWY. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWY opened at $64.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.50. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $54.49 and a twelve month high of $67.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

