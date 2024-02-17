iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,737 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $293,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the third quarter worth about $212,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $89.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.77. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $89.73.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

