Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Bought by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Itron by 39.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Itron by 30.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Itron by 10.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Itron by 57.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITRI opened at $76.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.35 and a 12-month high of $79.99.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ITRI shares. Raymond James cut shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Itron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Itron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.27.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

