IXICO (LON:IXI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.43

IXICO plc (LON:IXI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.43 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 9.01 ($0.11). IXICO shares last traded at GBX 9.25 ($0.12), with a volume of 341,113 shares traded.

IXICO Trading Down 9.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 15.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of £4.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -462.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.69.

IXICO Company Profile

IXICO plc provides data analytics services to the biopharmaceutical industry in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its services include collection, analysis, management, and reporting on data generated in the course of a clinical study. The company's technologies comprise Assessa, an online digital platform for clinics; and TrialTracker, a platform that delivers imaging services designed to manage the complex imaging workflow from image upload, quality control, and reading/analysis to reporting and data transfer.

