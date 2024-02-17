Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 24,390 shares during the period.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BAB opened at $26.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.93. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $27.33.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

