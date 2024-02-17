Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 78,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,765,000 after acquiring an additional 33,396 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 156,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,426,000 after buying an additional 47,428 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Ingredion by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in Ingredion by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 908,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,424,000 after buying an additional 12,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $114.24 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $89.54 and a fifty-two week high of $114.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

