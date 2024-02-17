Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 25,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DWAS opened at $89.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.29. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $68.44 and a 12 month high of $89.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.8345 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

