Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,499 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 81.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 39.9% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $27.57 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $32.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average of $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

