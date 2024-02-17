Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.01 Million Stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,549 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,578 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBU. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Community Bank System by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Community Bank System by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Community Bank System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Community Bank System Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CBU stock opened at $45.85 on Friday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). Community Bank System had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.70 per share, with a total value of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,780.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Community Bank System news, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.70 per share, with a total value of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,780.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $498,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,784,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Profile

(Free Report)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

