Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.04 Million Holdings in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,992 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in FLEX LNG by 15.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FLEX LNG by 3.8% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in FLEX LNG by 1.9% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter.

FLEX LNG Price Performance

FLNG opened at $26.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day moving average is $30.09. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.70 and a 1-year high of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.89.

FLEX LNG Cuts Dividend

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $97.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.19%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.53%.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering services.

