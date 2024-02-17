Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,994 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 380.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,310,000 after buying an additional 1,154,403 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $157,412,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,673,000 after buying an additional 952,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after buying an additional 636,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $36,060,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.91.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX opened at $124.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $148.91.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.92%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

