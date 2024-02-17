Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.09 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Main Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 517.4% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 150.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XOP opened at $138.10 on Friday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a twelve month low of $114.16 and a twelve month high of $154.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.23 and its 200-day moving average is $141.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.91.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

