Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.12 Million Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Match Group by 1,997.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Match Group by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTCH. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.37.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $37.59 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $49.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.32. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 313.95% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

