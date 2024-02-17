Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.34 Million Stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,765,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,625,000 after purchasing an additional 83,386 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 656.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,060,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,436,000 after acquiring an additional 920,563 shares during the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the 2nd quarter worth $22,254,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 422,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 290.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 212,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 157,884 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $264.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.45. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.80.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

