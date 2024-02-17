Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2 Million Position in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Digimarc were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digimarc by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,037,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,063,000 after acquiring an additional 236,347 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digimarc by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after acquiring an additional 75,310 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Digimarc by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 820,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after acquiring an additional 39,902 shares in the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Digimarc by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 603,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after acquiring an additional 65,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Digimarc by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 322,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. 53.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digimarc alerts:

Digimarc Stock Performance

Shares of Digimarc stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.55. Digimarc Co. has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $43.43. The firm has a market cap of $781.62 million, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Digimarc Profile

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.