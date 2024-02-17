Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Free Report) by 52.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,232 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOL. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 56,964.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 265,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 265,455 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,712,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $898,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 39,246.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 43,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $576,000.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOL opened at $19.70 on Friday. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $24.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average of $20.56.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Company Profile

The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.

