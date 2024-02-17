Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Holdings in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 155,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,436 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 149.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $39,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 542.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 13,972.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Postal Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PSTL stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.13. The company has a market cap of $304.37 million, a PE ratio of 107.85, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $15.71.

Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 738.52%.

Postal Realty Trust Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,800 properties leased primarily to the USPS.

