Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,713 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

B&G Foods stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.76. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.41 million, a P/E ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average is $10.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, B&G Foods presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.17.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

