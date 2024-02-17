Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,458 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,051,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,531 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 58.9% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,249,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,658,000 after purchasing an additional 833,845 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 93.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,497,000 after purchasing an additional 521,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 41.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,094,000 after purchasing an additional 463,542 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FMC news, Director Robert C. Pallash bought 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,270.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FMC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FMC from $99.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $52.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.28 and its 200 day moving average is $65.10. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $130.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

