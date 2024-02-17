Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 60,918 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,918 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 997.8% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $36.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $29.64 and a 12-month high of $36.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average is $33.49.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

