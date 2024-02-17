Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APTV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 127.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 15.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 32.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.
Aptiv Stock Down 0.6 %
APTV stock opened at $78.96 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $71.01 and a 12-month high of $120.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.78.
About Aptiv
Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.
