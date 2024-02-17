Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PSCI opened at $119.33 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a one year low of $88.81 and a one year high of $120.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.76 and a 200 day moving average of $105.60. The company has a market capitalization of $168.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.2994 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

