Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,102 Shares of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $505,000.

Get Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $30.37 and a 1 year high of $40.64. The firm has a market cap of $172.11 million, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.13.

Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (OVL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to large cap U.S. equities combined with a put spread option overlay strategy. OVL was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overlay Shares Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.