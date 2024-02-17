Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 8,093 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,093 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,757,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTWO. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

In other news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $3,270,965.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 322,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,900,235.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total transaction of $3,270,965.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 322,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,900,235.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $100,676.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,650,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793 in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTWO opened at $153.38 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $107.92 and a one year high of $171.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

