Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 989 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 247.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth about $39,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 78.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $30.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.44 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.94 and a 1-year high of $68.34.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $194.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.13 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently -288.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRDM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. William Blair lowered shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BWS Financial lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch purchased 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 706,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,162,813.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

