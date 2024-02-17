Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,793 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Hologic by 312.4% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 163.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Hologic by 91.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX opened at $73.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.81. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $87.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOLX. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hologic

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,440 shares of company stock worth $2,346,475. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.