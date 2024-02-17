Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:PNOV opened at $35.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.94. The company has a market cap of $690.68 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.