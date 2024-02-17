Jeff Ji Zhu Sells 55,233 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Stock

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 55,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $4,413,669.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,331.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cabot Trading Down 2.5 %

CBT opened at $81.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.24. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $63.73 and a 52 week high of $86.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Cabot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 176.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 372.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBT shares. StockNews.com lowered Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Further Reading

