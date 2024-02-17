Jeff Ji Zhu Sells 55,233 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Stock

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBTGet Free Report) EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 55,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $4,413,669.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,331.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cabot Trading Down 2.5 %

CBT opened at $81.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.24. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $63.73 and a 52 week high of $86.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Cabot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 176.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 372.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBT shares. StockNews.com lowered Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Further Reading

