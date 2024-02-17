John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $11.08 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,078 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.8% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft by 20.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 16.2% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.06.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.6 %

MSFT stock opened at $404.06 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $245.61 and a 52 week high of $420.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at $231,823,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,984 shares of company stock worth $28,978,803. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

