Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 8,993 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,993 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.94, for a total transaction of $2,481,528.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,899,717 shares in the company, valued at $3,007,667,908.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of MORN stock opened at $273.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 166.01 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $278.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.42. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.28 and a 52 week high of $289.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is presently 98.18%.

Institutional Trading of Morningstar

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Morningstar by 7,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Morningstar by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MORN. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

