JPEL Private Equity (LON:JPEL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.00

JPEL Private Equity (LON:JPEL – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.95 ($0.01). JPEL Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01), with a volume of 58,094 shares trading hands.

JPEL Private Equity Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of £241,110.00, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.

JPEL Private Equity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JPEL Private Equity Limited is a fund specializing in direct, secondary direct, and fund of funds investments. The fund primarily invests in buyout funds, venture capital funds, and special situation funds. It typically invests throughout the world, with a focus on Europe, North America, and Asia. For its direct investments, the fund prefers to co-invest alongside private equity sponsors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPEL Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPEL Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.