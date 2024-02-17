Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC Has $757,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,954 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.6% of Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,263,591,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $169.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.12 and a fifty-two week high of $175.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $2,415,168.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,044,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,093,102 shares of company stock worth $4,134,931,010. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

