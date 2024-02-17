Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) by 38.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73,752 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lantronix were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lantronix by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,173,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lantronix by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 833,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 141,927 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lantronix by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 674,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 145,527 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP increased its stake in shares of Lantronix by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 666,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 9,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lantronix by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 146,421 shares during the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lantronix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lantronix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

LTRX opened at $4.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03. The company has a market cap of $160.04 million, a PE ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 2.25. Lantronix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.08.

In other Lantronix news, Director Philip G. Brace bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $59,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $106,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Philip G. Brace acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $59,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saleel Awsare acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $78,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

