Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.55

Shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.55 and traded as low as $1.42. Leju shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 29,075 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Leju in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Leju Trading Down 5.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leju stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Leju as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, and various mobile applications. The company also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA).

