Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Liberty Global Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.59. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $22.24.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($7.97). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 54.08% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $989,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 949,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,781,877.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 78.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 68.7% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Stories

