Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Shares Sold by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,832,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,759,000 after purchasing an additional 66,947 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 22.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,638,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,688,000 after purchasing an additional 662,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,452,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,111,000 after purchasing an additional 131,796 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,096,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,693,000 after purchasing an additional 28,851 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 10.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,778,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,954,000 after purchasing an additional 272,580 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LILAK stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.20. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $9.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.54.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

