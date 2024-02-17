Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Director Sells $9,130,000.00 in Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $9,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 945,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,087,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE L opened at $74.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.83. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.82. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $75.38.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.97%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

