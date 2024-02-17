Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.43

Shares of Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.43 and traded as low as $25.12. Makita shares last traded at $25.20, with a volume of 12,547 shares.

Makita Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average of $26.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Makita had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Makita Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Makita Company Profile

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

