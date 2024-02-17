Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Raised to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $35.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $31.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.76% from the stock’s current price.

MFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet raised Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of MFC opened at $24.69 on Thursday. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.77.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 80,450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth $428,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 32.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

